Hagersville Secondary in mourning over teacher who died in plane crash

We’re learning more today about one of the 18 Canadian victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Forty-seven year old Dawn Tanner of Hamilton is being described as a humanitarian and someone who touched the lives of many students she taught at Hagersville Secondary.

Kevin French and Dawn were married for more than 20 years and had two sons, 19 year old Hunter and 22 year old Cody who posted this on facebook today:

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who had a positive impact on numerous individuals but none more than my brother and I. She was the strongest person I have ever known”

“Mom, I can’t begin to explain how much I miss you and how different life will be without your beautiful laugh and your tight hugs. But I just want you to know that both Hunter and I are so proud of you, for helping out the vulnerable and for pursuing your dreams.”

Kevin described Dawn as a private person, which is why he asked to do the interview with our camera at a distance.

Kevin says she loved people and animals, early in life she wanted to be a veterinarian and went to school to become one, but changed her mind and went into teaching.

The Grand Erie District School Board says Dawn had been teaching at Hagersville Secondary since 2005. She was the head of the department of special education and served as a learning resource teacher.

A parent of one of Tanner’s students says she helped her 14 year old daughter gain confidence and encouraged her to be herself. She says Tanner went above and beyond for all of her students.

The school board says she also worked with students on Six Nations and had aspirations of becoming a principal one day.

In addition to all she did here at home, Dawn had been travelling to Kenya over the years to teach students there.

Kevin says the family is asking for their privacy in this difficult time. The Grand Erie District School Board says when classes resume following March Break, counsellors and support for students and staff impacted by this tragic news will be onsite.