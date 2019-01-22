;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Gymnastics Canada suspends coach following complaints

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Dave Brubaker, Elizabeth Brubaker, gymnastics canada, Gymnastics Ontario

Gymnastics Canada has suspended a national-level coach after a number of written complaints were made about her conduct.

Elizabeth Brubaker was provisionally suspended by the national governing body on Monday.

The complaints involved alleged violations of Gymnastics Canada’s Ethics and Code of Conduct policies over an extended period of time a number of years ago.

According to The Canadian Press, her husband Dave Brubaker, who was the director of the women’s national gymnastics team, is currently in the midst of an ongoing criminal trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. A decision in his case is expected to be made on Feb. 13.

Elizabeth Brubaker was also provisionally suspended by Gymnastics Ontario and the Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ont., where she and her husband used to coach.

The suspension is consistent with Gymnastics Canada’s complaint management protocol.

An investigation into the complaints will be conducted and may take up to a month to complete.



