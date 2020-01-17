Guns, cash and drugs worth $10K seized during Brantford raid

A 51-year-old Brantford man is facing a slew of charges following a drug trafficking investigation by Halton police.

Police allege James “Jimmy” Antaloczy was seen conducting multiple drug transactions at a restaurant in Burlington in January.

The Halton Police Service Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in Brantford with the assistance of the Tactical Rescue Unit and seized an action rifle, drugs, cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say the total street value of the drugs seized is roughly $10,570.

Antaloczy was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, contravention of storage regulations of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.