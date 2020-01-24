Guns, and drugs worth $250K seized in Hamilton police raid

Hamilton police have seized five firearms, over $250,000 in drugs, executed five drug warrants and arrested four people.

Easton Daryl Aiton-Poore (22), Jacob Lawrence Marquette (23) and a 17-year-old male were arrested in a residence on Bethune Avenue on January 22.

They were charged with proceeds over $5000, trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, xanax, cocaine, as well as multiple firearm-related offences.

Nalwar Halifa (23) was arrested on Bradbury Road in Stoney Creek on January 23rd. Mr. Halifa has been charged with proceeds of crime under $5000 trafficking cocaine, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All men are currently being held, for bail hearing happening at a later time.