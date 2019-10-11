Gunfire overnight in downtown Brantford

Brantford police have not yet confirmed any details of a shooting in the city’s downtown core. It happened around 2 am Friday on Colborne Street outside the Club Nv nightclub. Police are remaining tight-lipped as the investigation progresses and have not confirmed information CHCH learned at the scene. It’s believed that one person was taken to hospital. CHCH News was told that a grey coloured Mercedes Benz was seen leaving the area leading to a police chase up the Wayne Gretzky Parkway onto Highway 403. The fleeing Mercedes was reported to have collided with at least one police cruiser and the chase was called off when speeds reached 170 kmh. Further details will be added as they become available.