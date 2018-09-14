Gun violence in Hamilton

The number of shootings and gun-related crimes are down in Hamilton so far this year after a surge in gun violence in 2017.

So far this year there have been 19 shootings, compared to 41 last year and of those 19 shootings two people have been killed.

Earlier this week a car was shot up on the west mountain. Several shots were fired off randomly at a town house complex in the east end a few weeks before. And a Brampton man was killed after someone opened fired into a group of people standing on a sidewalk in central hamilton last month.

Police say gun crime is lower this year over last but still higher than the previous years. The 19 shootings this year have all been targeted and more than half of the investigations are still ongoing.

“We do know the vast majority of shootings are targeted that provides small consolation because as I have said in the past an errant round is one that is just as lethal as one that is directed at the target.” Chief Eric Girt, Hamilton police.

One of those shootings happened recently near Hess Village. Police arrested two people and recovered a gun after the shooting sent a 17 year old and 19 year old to hospital.

Over the last few weeks there have been a number of violent attacks in Hess Village. There are supposed to be 5 paid duty officers there on weekends but those positions are only being filled about 20% of the time, partly because of staffing shortages.

Hamilton police say they have made arrests in all of those recent violent attacks and even though there have been several incidents in Hess over the last few weeks they haven’t seen an increase in the number of calls.

Police say many of the victims of these gun crimes don’t cooperate with them. So far they have laid 8 charges in connection with the 19 shootings.