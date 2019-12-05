Gun, drugs, cash seized during Oakville traffic stop

Two Toronto-area men have been arrested after police seized a firearm and a variety of drugs during a traffic stop in Oakville.

Officers pulled a vehicle over around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Winston Churchill Blvd. and Sherwood Heights Dr.

Police found a loaded .22 calibre handgun and a number of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone tablets, and powdered and crack cocaine. They also located more than $4,400 in cash.

Garnett Grant, 18, and Garret Grant, 21, are facing numerous drug trafficking charges. Garret has also been charged with 10 firearm-related offences.

Both men are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in a Milton court on Dec. 5.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police at 905-825-4747, ext.2216.