Guilty plea leads to huge fine for SNC Lavalin

Engineering giant SNC Lavalin Group worked out a plea deal Wednesday in a Montreal court to fraud charges and it’s going to cost the company a great deal of money. On Sunday, in an unrelated case, company executive Sami Bebawi was convicted of fraud and corruption in Libya 20 years ago. In that case, SNC Lavalin along with two of its subsidiaries were accused of paying nearly 48-million dollars to public officials to influence government decisions. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, SNC will pay a 280-million dollar fine.