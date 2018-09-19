Guelph police look for child driver after hit-and-run

Police are looking for a young child, between eight and ten years of age, who allegedly crashed a car in Guelph.

Investigators say the child was driving a four-door Nissan in the parking lot of a skate park around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a man was in the front passenger seat and a woman in the back was filming when the child struck a parked car.

“One of the adults took the wheel and the Nissan fled the scene travelling eastbound on Wellington Street,” said police in a news release.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the three occupants of the car to contact them.