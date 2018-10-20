;
Guelph man pleads guilty to second degree murder

Category: News
Stephan Dietrich pleaded guilty to second degree murder this week.

He had beat his wife, Seble Dietrich, to death with a shovel after an argument over a cell phone bill. He then buried her body in a hole he dug in their backyard and filled it with cement.

Back in June 2015, he was charged with first degree murder and obstructing justice, police found her body with the help of cadaver dogs.

He will appear in court on November 22 to hear victim impact statements and his trial has been scheduled to start in May.



