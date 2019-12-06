Guelph man, 22, facing terror-related charges

A 22-year-old man is facing terror-related charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

Ikar Mao, of Guelph, has been charged with participation in activity of terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group.

Police say they work diligently to make communities safer, however, the public’s assistance in remaining vigilant and information law enforcement agencies of any suspicious activities is a large help.

“I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times,” said Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer in O Division in a news release.

If you believe you’ve witnessed or are aware of any criminal extremism or suspicious activities that could pose a threat to national safety and security, police ask you to report it to 1-800-420-5805.