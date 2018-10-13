‘Growth with Google’ tour stops in Hamilton

Google held a workshop in Hamilton Friday, teaching people how to optimize their online presence to grow their business.

The worlds most popular search engine, that over the last 20 years has built an index of 400 billion websites, stopped by the Hamilton Public Library to teach small business owners about website analytics, how to optimize Google search and marketing to boost their sales.

In addition to the free workshop, Google Canada announced a new digital skills training program that will be available online and at the Hamilton Public Library. Saying it will help Canadians become ready for an entry-level job in IT support in about eight months.

100 scholarships will be given out in Hamilton, the cost for everyone else is $500. The program will begin next year.