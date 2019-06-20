Growing concerns about careless driving after a spike in the number of motorcycle accidents

A danger being seen more often this year in Halton region is the number of deaths from motorcycle crashes. In 2019 four people have died and three have been seriously injured.

It’s unclear why there have been so many so early in the year but police say rider inexperience has played a role in the collisions they’ve seen so far.

Halton police say motorcycles are particularly vulnerable at intersections when bikes or other vehicles are making left-hand turns. Last week a rider was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle making a left-hand turn in Oakville and thrown 40 metres.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with making an unsafe turn. Other parts of our region, Norfolk County OPP say they have seen more motorcycle crashes in their jurisdiction than any other OPP jurisdiction but in Niagara things are different.

Police have said there have been no serious motorcycle collisions and numbers are down.