;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Growing concerns about careless driving after a spike in the number of motorcycle accidents

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: accidents, car, careless, driving, motorcycle



A danger being seen more often this year in Halton region is the number of deaths from motorcycle crashes. In 2019 four people have died and three have been seriously injured.

It’s unclear why there have been so many so early in the year but police say rider inexperience has played a role in the collisions they’ve seen so far.

Halton police say motorcycles are particularly vulnerable at intersections when bikes or other vehicles are making left-hand turns. Last week a rider was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle making a left-hand turn in Oakville and thrown 40 metres.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with making an unsafe turn. Other parts of our region, Norfolk County OPP say they have seen more motorcycle crashes in their jurisdiction than any other OPP jurisdiction but in Niagara things are different.

Police have said there have been no serious motorcycle collisions and numbers are down.



LATEST STORIES

Growing concerns about careless driving after a spike in the number of motorcycle accidents

Councillors are concerned about yellow vest and alt-right protests taking place at city hall

Governments earned $186 M in pot taxes in 5 1/2 months of legalization

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php