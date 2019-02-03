Could spring be on the way? Here in Ontario at this year’s Groundhog day celebrations, Wiarton Willie weighed in on the local forecast.

Willie did not see his shadow this morning, forecasting warmer temperatures to be on the way for Ontario.

It’s a controversial decision in the groundhog community. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow this morning, predicting another six weeks of winter. The Premier was also in Wiarton this morning for the Groundhog Day festivities.