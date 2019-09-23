Gripe Water recall

Health Canada is recalling Gripe Water: Alcohol And Preservative Free sold under various brand names at Shopper Drug Mart, Walmart, Rexall and Pharmasave.

Gripe water is used to treat upset stomach in babies.

Company testing showed microbial contamination in the product. Health Canada says taking a contaminated product may pose serious health risks especially with infants. Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants may include vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

The recalled Gripe Water products are labelled with ‘NPN 80080669’ and are sold under the following brand names:

Atoma

Baby’s Choice

Be Better

Equate

Life Brand

Personnelle

Pharmasave

Teddy’s Choice

Western Family

Health Canada says you should stop giving this product to your baby and return it to place of purchase. Consult with your health care professional if your baby has used this product and you have concerns about their health.

Contact RW Consumer Products Ltd. at 204-786-6873 if you have questions about the recall.