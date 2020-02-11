Grimsby’s reinstates CAO Harry Schlange

During a special meeting last night Grimsby city council voted 5-4 in favour of reinstating Grimsby’s Chief Administrative Officer Harry Schlange. The council also voted on mayor Jeff Jordan to issue an apology.

In his apology Mayor Jordan said Schlange was not being investigated or accused of misconduct.

Schlange was put on paid leave by Jordan last Tuesday but the details on why are unkown at this time. The council says Jordan acted without consulting them first.

The council will appoint the town clerk to hire a third-party to investigate this matter.

Schlange, who is also a former CAO of Brampton and Niagara region, will return to work today.