Grey Cup feast

What are you doing for Sunday’s Grey Cup? Whether you are hosting, or heading to a friends place to watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, chances are you are going to be eating. If you’re still looking for something to make in this chili weather, Tim Bolen learns a few recipes from Michael P. Clive at Weber Grill Academy that will feed a crowd.
Herbed Focaccia
Recipe from Weber Canada’s Grill Academy
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 2 hours resitng | Grilling time: 25 to 32 minutes | Special Equipment: 8” Cast Iron Pan
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ doughball, appox. 350g
- 1½ tablespoon chopped rosemary
- 1½ teaspoon chopped thyme
- 2 teaspoon coarse salt
Instructions:
- Pour oil in cast iron and place dough ball in pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap ensuring the plastic wrap is touching the dough to avoid drying out. Let dough rest for at least 2 hours.
- After resting the dough, set up grill for a slight variation of indirect cooking. Turn on the side burners to medium high, and the middle burner to low. Pre-heat grill to reach 400-450°.
- Unwrap dough and sprinkle coarse salt. Using finger tips, press into dough to gently push dough towards the edge of the pan.
- Once grill is preheated, place pan in the middle and close lid. Grill for 15 minutes.
- Open lid and rotate pan 180 degrees to promote even grilling, close lid and grill for another 5 minutes.
- For the last 5 minutes, open lid and add all the fresh herbs and let focaccia grill for another 5-8 minutes. You can grill it for another few minutes if you would like a really crusty bottom.
- Slice, like a pizza and serve immediately