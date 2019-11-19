Grey Cup feast

What are you doing for Sunday’s Grey Cup? Whether you are hosting, or heading to a friends place to watch the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, chances are you are going to be eating. If you’re still looking for something to make in this chili weather, Tim Bolen learns a few recipes from Michael P. Clive at Weber Grill Academy that will feed a crowd.

Herbed Focaccia

Recipe from Weber Canada’s Grill Academy

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 2 hours resitng | Grilling time: 25 to 32 minutes | Special Equipment: 8” Cast Iron Pan

Ingredients

3 tablespoon olive oil

½ doughball, appox. 350g

1½ tablespoon chopped rosemary

1½ teaspoon chopped thyme

2 teaspoon coarse salt

Instructions: