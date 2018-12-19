;
GPS tracking system leads Hamilton police to 2 stolen vehicles

Four men are facing charges after a vehicle’s tracking system led police to two stolen BMW’s in Hamilton.

The owner of a white, 2017 BMW called police shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 13 to report it had been stolen from his parking lot on Cannon St. East.

The man contacted BMW’s assist program and they were able to engage the vehicle’s tracking system. The GPS showed the car was actively moving through the city.

The car was spotted four days later in the area of Tisdale Ave. South. parked beside an similar white BMW.

Officers arrived and found two men sitting inside the cars. Police discovered the second BMW had also been reported stolen.

Marek Dirda, 32, David Herak, 25, Krisztian Lencse, 18, and Mario Horvatm 20, in connection with the thefts.



