Governments earned $186 M in pot taxes in 5 1/2 months of legalization

Federal and provincial governments earned $186 million in cannabis-related revenue in the first 5 1/2 months since legalization in October, Stats Canada said Wednesday.

Revenue came from product-specific excise taxes and general taxes on goods and services, such as the Harmonized Sales Tax, directly related to the sale of cannabis.

Conference Board of Canada economist Robyn Gibbard says the government’s first tax figures are lower than expected due to what she calls the “bumpy” rollout of legalization last fall. There was brisk demand from consumers and supply shortages in the early-going, but the situation has improved in recent months.