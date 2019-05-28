Golfers scramble to safety after man drives onto Milton golf course

Halton police say a number of golfers were forced to run for their lives after a drunk driver drove onto a golf course in Milton.

It happened Monday afternoon at Greystone Golf Course.

Police say a man smashed into multiple cars in the parking lot and then began driving on the golf cart paths.

Several golfers who were on foot and in carts scrambled to get out of the way.

Police say the vehicle left the course and was stopped by a nearby traffic officer.

The driver was arrested and taken to a police station for a breath test. Police say he blew twice the legal limit.

No one was hurt during the incident and the golf course did not sustain any damages.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Linkletter, of Pickering, has been charged with impaired operation, impaired concentration and dangerous operation. He was released on a promise to appear at a court date on June 17.

Investigators are still looking into how many parked vehicles were hit to determine the total amount of damages caused.