Golden State Warriors sharp shooter comes back to where it all began

Posted:
Before he was a three-time champion and MVP, Steph Curry played at Queensway Christian College in Etobicoke where he suiting up for Coach James Lackey’s Saints basketball team.

Dell curry, Steph’s father, wore number 30 playing alongside Vince Carter and the Raptors. Dell was Toronto’s three-point specialist and clearly the skill is hereditary.

The saints won just four games the previous season, but when Steph and his brother Seth arrived, they went undefeated.

Seventeen years later, Curry is living his dream to play in the NBA with his career coming full circle to take on his dad’s former team for a NBA championship.

The Toronto Raptors will embark on their first NBA championship series on May 30, 2019.



