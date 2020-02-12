GoFundMe page setup in memory of 4-year-old girl found dead at Rattlesnake Point

A GoFundMe page has been set up to honour the memory of a young girl who was found dead, along with her father, at Rattlesnake Point Sunday night.

The page describes Kiera Kagan as a “vibrant” and “kind-hearted” four-year-old girl who was a wonderful big sister and loving daughter.

“Keira was the kind of person that would change the world for the better,” it says. “Her life cannot be in vain. We are reaching out to raise money to commemorate her life. The funds will be used towards making a difference in this world and to memorialize her. The family will use the funds to donate towards a cause that was important to Keira. As a community, we must come together and help such a wonderful family hit by such great tragedy.”

The campaign has raised nearly $17,000 of its $20,000 goal, as of Wednesday morning.

Kiera and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking in the conservation area in Milton, Ont.

Their bodies were located hours later at the bottom of a cliff.

The child’s mother, Jennifer, and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide amid a bitter custody battle.

Halton police have said the pair’s injuries were consistent with a fall and their deaths are not considered homicides at this time.

