Go Transit will be free for kids 12 and under

Category: Ontario
Go Transit is expected to announce this morning that children 12 and under will be able to ride for free.

The new policy will be introduced next month around March Break.

Currently, children under five can ride for free accompanied by an adult. Children between the ages of five and 12 ride at half price.

The initiative will be similar to a program introduced by the TTC in 2015 that also allows children 12 and under to ride for free.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek and Metrolinx chief executive officer Phil Verster are set to announce the change at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto. The announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.



