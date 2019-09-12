GO station heists

By
Chantel Grillo
-

Halton regional police and Metrolinx are on the lookout for some very skillful thieves after 21 trucks and SUV’s have been broken into or had all their wheels stolen as they sat parked at several local GO stations in the Halton region.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here