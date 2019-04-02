Go services are raising some prices and lowering others

Changes are coming to GO Transit’s pricing and it’s good news or bad news depending how far you travel.

Metrolinx will be lowering Presto and paper ticket fares on distances 10 kilometres or less. It will save riders anywhere from $1 to $3.

If you are travelling a distance longer than 10 kilometers and use Presto, you will see an increase in prices of 4 per cent.

If you pay a single-fare paper ticket and you’re travelling more than 10 kilometers, you will see a 10 per cent increase.

The Metrolinx Board of Directors will vote on the fare changes next week, and if approved, will take effect April 20.