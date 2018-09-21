GO expansion

Commuters who drive from Hamilton to Toronto know all too well how routinely brutal it can be. There doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight despite Ontario’s announcement of expanding GO train service along the Lake shore lines.

On September 24th, commuters along the Lakeshore east and west lines will get an extra 220 train trips per week. Kitchener, with a population of over 200,000 will get an extra rush hour ride and expanded seating. As for Hamilton and it’s population of half a million people…nothing.

Metrolinx opened the $45 million West harbour GO station in 2015. It’s sheer existence spawned real estate growth in the surrounding area but since it’s completion it’s been dubbed a “Ghost Station”.

The station is closed from 7am when the last train leaves for Toronto to 5:12pm, when the last train comes in from Union. It is also closed Saturday, Sunday and Holidays. There are only two one-way trains to Union station per day, 6:09am and 6:39am and two coming back at 4pm and 5:15pm. The GO bus is the only all day direct transit option between the two cities.

While all day GO transit to and from Toronto and Hamilton seems far away, that hasn’t stopped the construction of a $35 million station at Centennial Parkway in Stoney Creek.