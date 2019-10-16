GM reaches tentative agreement with the UAW

General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal today that could end a month-long strike.

Details of the four-year contract were not released but the nearly 50,000 union members on strike are expected to receive pay raises and lump sum payments.

“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the UAW GM department, said in a statement.

It is also expected that the deal includes GM building new vehicles in U.S. factories.

Though, this doesn’t mean there will be an immediate end to the strike. The union committees must first vote on the deal, after which the members will have to approve.

The strike also affected jobs in Canada leaving hundreds employees temporarily unemployed. GM operations in St. Catharines had to lay off 730 workers, leaving only 300 employees. While the Oshawa plant is down 2,600 workers and more than 1,100 auto part supplier workers.