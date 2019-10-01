The three week-old strike by 49-thousand GM workers continues to take its toll. A parts shortage caused its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico to close this morning. Six-thousand more workers are now off the job. As a result, dealers will now have to contend with no new light-duty Silverado pickups, GM’s top selling vehicle. The strike has already caused General Motors to close a Mexican engine plant and the assembly plant in Oshawa. An auto industry analyst says GM has lost a billion dollars so far in the strike and losses are mounting at 82-million dollars a day.
Home Main News Story GM losses mount as strike drags on
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
27 ° C
28.9 °
24.4 °
65 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Local News
Super Channel launches a lawsuit against four major Canadian retailers
The illegal streaming of TV shows and movies isn't new. But a network is taking the likes of Best Buy and Staples to court over...