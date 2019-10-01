GM losses mount as strike drags on

The three week-old strike by 49-thousand GM workers continues to take its toll. A parts shortage caused its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico to close this morning. Six-thousand more workers are now off the job. As a result, dealers will now have to contend with no new light-duty Silverado pickups, GM’s top selling vehicle. The strike has already caused General Motors to close a Mexican engine plant and the assembly plant in Oshawa. An auto industry analyst says GM has lost a billion dollars so far in the strike and losses are mounting at 82-million dollars a day.