GM halts vehicle assembly in Oshawa due to disruption from U.S. strike

General Motors (GM) has halted all vehicle production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., as a result of a strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the United States.

The stoppage means about 1,850 unionized workers have been temporarily laid off with pay.

The company stopped truck production on Tuesday, sending about 1,200 hourly workers home due to a lack of parts after dozens of 30 GM operations in the U.S. shut down because of the strike by nearly 50,000 UAW workers.

Meanwhile at the GM plant in St. Catharines, about 700 employees are expected to receive temporary layoff notices following their shift Friday.

According to the union, the layoffs will impact workers on the engine line. The St. Catharines facility produces V8 and V6 engines and GF6 transmissions, which rely on the U.S. supply chain.

Roughly 350 workers will be left working on the transmission line with the products being sent to the Cami plant in Ingersoll, which Unifor believes will be able to operate for another week before it is impacted by the strike.