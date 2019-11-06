Glanbrook man arrested following police pursuit in Hamilton

A Glanbrook man has been arrested following an early morning police chase in Hamilton.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Hamilton police officer saw a black Ford F150 pickup truck drive behind a business in the area of Wilson St. West and Portia Dr.

Police say the vehicle turned around and attempted to flee once the driver noticed police.

The officer turned on the cruiser’s lights and sirens and tried to pull the truck over.

The driver did not stop so the officer followed the pickup through several communities before ending up in a survey near Garth St. and Stone Church Rd. West.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was captured by officers.

Police discovered the 34-year-old man was a suspended driver and was wanted on two arrest warrants.

He is facing multiple charges including flight from police, and fail to comply probation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The pickup truck was seized and will be impounded for seven days.