Glanbrook man, 39, nabbed for stunt driving, speeding

Category: Hamilton, Local
Hamilton police have charged a Glanbrook man after a driver was caught going more than double the speed limit early Wednesday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., an officer spotted a grey SUV travelling at a high rate of speed on Regional Rd. 56 near Cemetery Rd.

Police say the vehicle was clocked going 131 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

A 39-year-old man from Glanbrook is facing stunt driving and speeding charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impounded.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.



