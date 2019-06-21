Girl sexually assaulted near Oakville elementary school

Halton police are investigating after a girl was sexually assaulted while on a trail near an elementary school in Oakville.

Police say the victim was walking through the trail system near Gaetan Gervais Elementary School just north of McCraney St. around noon on Tuesday.

They say a man began chatting with the youth and kept repeating the word “money.”

“The suspect then reached for the victim’s hand, and pulled her towards him,” said Halton police in a news release. “At this time he hugged the victim and inappropriately touched her.”

The man is described by police as being South Asian, between 60 and 70 years of age, roughly five-foot-five, with a full grey beard and a long mustache. Police say he spoke with a thick accent and was wearing “traditional clothing” and a turban.

Halton police say officers were in the area for an extended period of time Thursday and will be back in the area on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this or a similar incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Cst. Kevin Hietikko at 905-465-8978.