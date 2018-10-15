Girl sent to hospital after snowmobile accident

A freak accident at a home in Welland sent a young girl to hospital this afternoon.

It was a case of a snowmobile ramming into a parked truck.

Welland Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart says a young girl, believed to be under 10, was on the snowmobile with an adult man.

The machine was being moved to another area on their property.

Eckhart says they believe the girl accidentally hit the throttle and it took off.

Paramedics took the girl to hospital. It is unclear how serious her injuries are. The man was also taken to hospital.

It all happened just before 1 this afternoon on Marshall Avenue.

Attempts to reach Niagara Regional Police about their investigation, haven’t been successful.