A young girl has died after suffering a medical problem on a flight to Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport.

The child, believed to be about 10 years old, was travelling on a Delta flight Wednesday evening when she went into cardiac arrest.

The plane was still over Southern California when at the time and returned to the airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said first responders worked furiously to save her life but sadly, the child “was beyond medical help.”

According to local news station KNBC-TV, the girl died on the plane.

Authorities say there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious about the death.