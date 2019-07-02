Gillette recalls Venus razors due to blades being too sharp

Gillette is recalling 87 000 Venus Simply 3 disposable razors in Canada and the U.S.

The company says the razor blades were made a little too sharp and present a high risk of cuts.

The two products included in the recall are Venus Simply 3 razor 4-pack and Venus Daisy 12 +1 Venus Simply 3 Bonus Pack that were sold from January through May.

If you think you may have one of these razors, you should stop using them. You can contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.