Officials say they will likely need a crane to remove a 13,000-lbs buoy that washed up on a Florida beach.

The buoy got a lot of attention after washing ashore on New Smyrna beach Friday.

The Coast Guard says it came from somewhere between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Brunswick, Georgia.

It’s not the first time the wayward buoy has ventured out on its own.

The navigational marker first went adrift in 2017 and was put back but broke free again during Hurricane Dorian back in August.

Some visitors have traveled to the beach specifically to take selfies with “Red Number Eight.”

Officials plan to get the buoy off the beach and on its way home Thursday.

Click here more top news from Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.