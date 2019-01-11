;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Posted:
Category: Food & Drink
Tags: bob cowan, dips, hummus, power bowls, snacks, Summer Fresh, susan niczowski


Susan Niczowski from Summer Fresh shared some brand new recipes for 2019.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara Icewine Festival

CHCH Music Friday: Mel Monaco

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php