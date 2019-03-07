Gerald Butts testifies at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

The Prime Minister’s January cabinet shuffle was in the spotlight today at the house justice committee probe of the SNC Lavalin affair. Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Gerald Butts testified that former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was first offered the department of Indigenous services in the shuffle, but she turned it down. She was then moved to veterans affairs and resigned not long afterwards.

Wilson-Raybould said she felt pressured by the Prime Minister and his staff to help the Quebec engineering giant avoid criminal prosecution.

This latest scandal has rocked the federal Liberal party, with public opinions varying, some on the side of Gerald Butts and others on the side of Wilson-Raybould.

Diana Weeks takes a look at the implications of this scandal and where the public stands on the issue.