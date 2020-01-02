VIDEO: A server in Michigan got the surprise of a lifetime when a generous customer left her a massive tip on a $23 bill.
Home News World News Generous tip changed this struggling Michigan mother’s life
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
3.1 ° C
5 °
1 °
74 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
5 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
-0 °
Local News
Hamilton students reconnect to open 20-year-old time capsules
VIDEO: Twenty years ago, a class at Hamilton’s St. Luke’s Elementary School buried letters in a time capsule. On Wednesday, the students and their...