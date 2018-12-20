Gatwick flights grounded as drones prompt runway closure

Travel chaos on Britain’s Gatwick Airport Thursday after drones forced the closure of the airport’s only runway.

Flights to and from Gatwick have been suspended as officials investigate reports of drones flying close to the airfield.

The runway was first closed Wednesday evening, after two drones were spotted.

It reopened briefly overnight but shut down again.

About 110,000 passengers were scheduled to depart and land at Gatwick Thursday.

Passengers have been forced to deal with extra long lines as the busy holiday travel season kicks off.

Police say the drone flights were a deliberate act to disrupt the airport.

They are searching for the drone operators.