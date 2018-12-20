;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Gatwick flights grounded as drones prompt runway closure

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: britain, Gatwick Airport, holiday travel, travel chaos

 

Travel chaos on Britain’s Gatwick Airport Thursday after drones forced the closure of the airport’s only runway.

Flights to and from Gatwick have been suspended as officials investigate reports of drones flying close to the airfield.

The runway was first closed Wednesday evening, after two drones were spotted.

It reopened briefly overnight but shut down again.

About 110,000 passengers were scheduled to depart and land at Gatwick Thursday.

Passengers have been forced to deal with extra long lines as the busy holiday travel season kicks off.

Police say the drone flights were a deliberate act to disrupt the airport.

They are searching for the drone operators.



LATEST STORIES

CRTC gives service providers a year to reduce scam calls

Gatwick flights grounded as drones prompt runway closure

Burlington man faces firearms and weapons charges

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php