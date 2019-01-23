Garage fire at home in Smithville

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a garage fire at a home in Smithville early Wednesday morning.

The detached garage was behind a home just south of Highway 20 on Victoria Ave.

The garage could not be salvaged.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after midnight.

West Lincoln first responders were at the scene, providing mutual aid and manpower.

No one was injured. Police say the fire is deemed suspicious but have not released any additional details.