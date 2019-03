Funeral for St. Catharines teen missing for eight months held today

A funeral was held today for 18-year-old St. Catharines native Quintin Bingley.

Bingley disappeared last May after friends dropped him off at his home.

The teen’s body was found in the Welland canal in January of this year, bringing an end to the eight month search.

Niagara Police say foul play is not suspected.

The Bingley family has requested privacy at this time.