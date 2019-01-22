;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Frozen pipes

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: frozen pipes, weather, winter


These freezing temperatures can have an impact on your home and local plumbing companies say the calls are coming in.

“If you have a frozen pipe make sure you turn off the water. If it’s frozen and its broke it’s just going to flood something somewhere.” Bob Taylor, Taylor’s Plumbing.

Taylor says there are ways to prevent this from happening, like leaving the thermostat at regular temperature over night and opening your kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow the warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. If your heading out on vacation, ask a friend or neighbour to check on your house daily.

If you do experience flooding, you’re not alone, insurance companies say it’s the most common cause of property damage in the winter months.



LATEST STORIES

Frozen pipes

Two more arrested in a drug trafficking scheme at a Hamilton mountain pharmacy

Lincoln Alexander Day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php