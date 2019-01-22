Frozen pipes

These freezing temperatures can have an impact on your home and local plumbing companies say the calls are coming in.

“If you have a frozen pipe make sure you turn off the water. If it’s frozen and its broke it’s just going to flood something somewhere.” Bob Taylor, Taylor’s Plumbing.

Taylor says there are ways to prevent this from happening, like leaving the thermostat at regular temperature over night and opening your kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow the warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. If your heading out on vacation, ask a friend or neighbour to check on your house daily.

If you do experience flooding, you’re not alone, insurance companies say it’s the most common cause of property damage in the winter months.