Frigid temperatures expected again today in Hamilton

A cold weather alert continues to be in effect today for the City of Hamilton.

The alert was issued yesterday by the city.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to remain steady near minus 15 throughout the day but will feel like minus 28 with the wind chill.

It is expected to feel like minus 32 tonight with the wind chill.

The city is advising people to stay indoors. If you must be outside, wear plenty of layers and protect your face, ears and hands.

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below minus 15 degrees or minus 20 with the wind chill.

The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice.