“Friends” named most binge-watched show of 2018

They’ll be there for you.

A new study by TV Time finds “Friends” was the most binge-watched television show this year.

The show ended 14 years ago but is still available on Netflix.

The findings could explain the recent uproar when fans found out the show was going to be pulled from Netflix at the end of the year.

Netflix announced it would keep streaming “Friends” for at least another year.

The other top binge-watched shows of 2018 include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Orange is the New Black.”