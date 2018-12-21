Friday expected to be busiest holiday travel day at Pearson

Staff at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are bracing themselves for the busiest day of the holiday season.

The holiday rush runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 7, with 2.8 million passengers arriving or departing from the airport.

But Friday Dec. 21 is expected to be the busiest of those days, with 135,000 travellers moving through.

It’s our busiest day of the winter holidays! Today, over 135,000 people will arrive or depart. If you’re flying today, arrive early, confirm your flight time and don’t leave anyone home alone. (We’re looking at you @fly2ohare #AirportTwitter) pic.twitter.com/dJAhTiF4fA — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 21, 2018

