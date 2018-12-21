;
Friday expected to be busiest holiday travel day at Pearson

Staff at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are bracing themselves for the busiest day of the holiday season.

The holiday rush runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 7, with 2.8 million passengers arriving or departing from the airport.

But Friday Dec. 21 is expected to be the busiest of those days, with 135,000 travellers moving through.

For tips on how to make your holiday travel a little less stressful, check out this story.



