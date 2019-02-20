Freezing rain warning in effect for Hamilton and surrounding areas

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect for Hamilton, Haldimand County, Brant County and Niagara Region.

The weather agency says freezing rain is expected as a low pressure system from the Southern Plains moves toward the Great Lakes.

It will start off as a brief period of snow Wednesday morning, followed by a quick transition to freezing rain late in the afternoon.

It will then change to occasional rain or drizzle Wednesday evening as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.

Drivers are being advised to use extra caution as surfaces such as highways, roads, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.