;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Freezing rain warning in effect for Hamilton and surrounding areas

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brant, brantford, freezing rain, haldimand county, hamilton, niagara, st catharines, thorold, welland

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect for Hamilton, Haldimand County, Brant County and Niagara Region.

The weather agency says freezing rain is expected as a low pressure system from the Southern Plains moves toward the Great Lakes.

It will start off as a brief period of snow Wednesday morning, followed by a quick transition to freezing rain late in the afternoon.

It will then change to occasional rain or drizzle Wednesday evening as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark.

Drivers are being advised to use extra caution as surfaces such as highways, roads, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.



LATEST STORIES

Freezing rain warning in effect for Hamilton and surrounding areas

MPP's returned to Queen's Park for the first time this year

The province introduces legislation to streamline the way the SIU operates

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php