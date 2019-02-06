;
Freezing rain warning in effect for Golden Horseshoe Area

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect for most of Southern Ontario including Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Brant.

The weather agency says freezing rain is moving over the region Wednesday morning and could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle.

The inclement weather will likely wreak havoc on the morning and evening commutes.

The freezing drizzle is expected to continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break so always be aware of your surroundings.



