Freezing rain leads to power outages and crashes in the region

Large portions of Southern Ontario were under extreme weather warnings as harsh winter conditions hit the region. Niagara, Hamilton, Halton and the surrounding areas had been dealing with freezing rain and ice pellets.

The roads have been treacherous as police spent the day warning motorists to expect slippery conditions and to act accordingly.

Wind gusts up to 70km an hour mixed with the ice on trees and power lines have resulted in outages.

While Environment Canada has ended the weather advisories we know municipalities and utility companies will be working throughout the night to clean up the area before the workweek begins.

For thousands of people in our region the power went out and the heavyweight of the ice on tree limbs sent branches tumbling to the ground and power lines snapping.

On Aberdeen between Locke Street and Kent Hamilton police closed the roadway for downed power lines.

Meanwhile, on the East Hamilton Mountain near Upper Ottawa and Limeridge road, a tree split in two and crashed into three vehicles.