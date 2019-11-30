Freezing rain and snow expected tomorrow

By
Alex Last
-

Be prepared as a storm is expected for tomorrow and Environment Canada says it’s going to get messy. Freezing rain is going to start off, but then that is expected to turn to ice pellets mixed with snow and more patchy freezing rain and to top it off, winds are expected to gust up to 70 km/h. In other words, miserable driving weather. Police say take it easy, especially with freezing rain.

